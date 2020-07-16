UrduPoint.com
Light Rain Expected In Metropolis On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The metropolis Thursday received light to moderate rain with strong cool winds in different areas including Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Saddar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Manghopir.

The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust-storm or light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 38 to 40 degree centigrade, with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Hot or very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the most parts of Sindh. However, dust/ thunderstorm-rain is expected at a few places in Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions, while dust-storm/light rain is also expected in Karachi division.

