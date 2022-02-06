Light rain expected in upper KP, GB, Kashmir on Monday: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Light rain with snowfall over the hill is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation,a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rainfall recorded during the period was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 08 mm, Malam Jabba, Parachinar 05, Chitral 03, Kalam, Mirkhani, Dir 02, Drosh 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded was Kalam 0.5 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh, Astore -11 C, Gupis -09, Skardu -08, Parachinar -05, Hunza, Malam Jabba, Dir -04, Kalat -02, Bunji, Kakul, Rawalakot, Shopian and Baramulla -01 C.