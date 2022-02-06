UrduPoint.com

Light Rain Expected In Upper KP, GB, Kashmir On Monday: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Light rain expected in upper KP, GB, Kashmir on Monday: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Light rain with snowfall over the hill is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation,a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rainfall recorded during the period was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 08 mm, Malam Jabba, Parachinar 05, Chitral 03, Kalam, Mirkhani, Dir 02, Drosh 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded was Kalam 0.5 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh, Astore -11 C, Gupis -09, Skardu -08, Parachinar -05, Hunza, Malam Jabba, Dir -04, Kalat -02, Bunji, Kakul, Rawalakot, Shopian and Baramulla -01 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu Rawalakot

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

12 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

21 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

21 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>