Light rain forecast for Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office Monday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 16 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Partially cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.