Light Rain Forecast For Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 10:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office Monday predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for the next 24 hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 16 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.
Partially cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Streets of Barcelona, Paris echo with ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Free Palestine’ slogans2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan remains most ‘strongest voice to raise Kashmir' cause globally : Aizaz Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Exhibition starts in Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK leadership lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir cause12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris created new history of courage, steadfastness against Indian oppression: Solangi12 minutes ago
-
10 policemen martyred, 6 injure as terrorists attacked police station in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police arrest 46 suspects last month22 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Literary, Cultural Festival to be held1 hour ago
-
Solangi pays tribute to Kashmiris’ unflinching struggle against Indian illegal occupation3 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates various development projects within few hours11 hours ago
-
Mayor Karachi fined for violation ECPs Code of Conduct11 hours ago
-
Matter of charging annual fee by private school challenged in SHC11 hours ago