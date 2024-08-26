Light rain forecast for Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.