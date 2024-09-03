Light Rain Forecast For Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The local Met office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for next 24 hours.
According to local Met office,the highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
