Light rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 17 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 09 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.