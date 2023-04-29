Light rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.