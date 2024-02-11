Open Menu

Light Rain Forecast For Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024

Light rain forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-wind or thunderstorm is forecast in Jamshoro, Karachi and their surrounding areas.

Mainly, cold and cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the Sindh province.

