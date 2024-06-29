Light Rain Forecast For Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 41 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
