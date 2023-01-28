Light rain forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold weather with light rain in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is predicted in upper parts of the province.

The light rain is forecast in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and their surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the past 24 hours in Karachi 08-10 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 02-04 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 02-04 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 02-04 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 02-04 degrees Centigrade, Nawabshah 04-06 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, cold weather with light rain is likely to prevail in the province.