Light rain forecast for some cities of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light rain in some parts of the Sindh province including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Mohen-Jo-Daro during the next 24 hours.

However, cold and dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Mohan-Jo-Daro 05-07 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 03-05 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 09-11 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.