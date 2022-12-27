UrduPoint.com

Light Rain Forecast For Some Cities Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Light rain forecast for some cities of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light rain in some parts of the Sindh province including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Mohen-Jo-Daro during the next 24 hours.

However, cold and dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Mohan-Jo-Daro 05-07 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 03-05 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 09-11 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement fo ..

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement for healthcare in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI an ..

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

59 minutes ago
 UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.