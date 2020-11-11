Light rain forecast from Saturday to Monday in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The local meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain with strong winds from Saturday to Monday in Faisalabad.

There was also a possibility of reduction in the Air Quality Index in third major metropolis of the country, said Ahmed Ikram, the Assistant Director Environmental Testing Laboratory, Department of Environmental Protection Faisalabad.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said the air quality index should be between 50 and 120 under normal conditions but lack of rains and smog increased the Air Quality Index up to 300 which was very dangerous for human health.

'If it rains, it will reduce smog and seasonal diseases" , he said.

He said brick kilns were also being closed for reducing air pollution but kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to run.

He also asked farmers to avoid burning residues of crops while people should refrain fromburning garbage as smoke was not only polluting environment but also causing smog.