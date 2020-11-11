UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light Rain Forecast From Saturday To Monday In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Light rain forecast from Saturday to Monday in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The local meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain with strong winds from Saturday to Monday in Faisalabad.

There was also a possibility of reduction in the Air Quality Index in third major metropolis of the country, said Ahmed Ikram, the Assistant Director Environmental Testing Laboratory, Department of Environmental Protection Faisalabad.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said the air quality index should be between 50 and 120 under normal conditions but lack of rains and smog increased the Air Quality Index up to 300 which was very dangerous for human health.

'If it rains, it will reduce smog and seasonal diseases" , he said.

He said brick kilns were also being closed for reducing air pollution but kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to run.

He also asked farmers to avoid burning residues of crops while people should refrain fromburning garbage as smoke was not only polluting environment but also causing smog.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology From Rains

Recent Stories

Maryam, Bilawal to discuss political situation tod ..

7 minutes ago

Russia reports 19,851 new coronavirus cases

25 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

25 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

26 minutes ago

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

53 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.