Light rain forecast in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather and drizzle in Karachi, Thatta and Badin during the next 24 hours.

However, very hot and dry weather has been predicted in most parts of the Sindh province.

Gusty and dust raising winds are expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Shikarpur during the period.

Mostly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.