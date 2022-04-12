UrduPoint.com

Light Rain In Chitral Brings Relief For Locals

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :District Chitral and its suburb areas on Tuesday received light rain with intermittent interval since early morning while light snowfall on the hilltops made the weather cool and pleasant for the dwellers.

The long awaited rain rejuvenated the plants and trees to exhibit the spirit of spring in the area with dust-free cool breezes. However the intimidating sounds of thunders kept the locals in worry for their safety in early day hours. They said in holy month of Ramadan, this rain was such a great blessing from Allah Almighty.

According to the Met office, the rain spell would continue till late night with no vital chances of more rains in the current week.

