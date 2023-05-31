UrduPoint.com

Light Rain In City, More Expected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Light rain in city, more expected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Light rain in the provincial capital and adjacent areas turned the weather pleasant, dropping minimum temperature to 24 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The first shower spell started at early in the morning while second on afternoon in most parts of the provincial capital, varying from light to moderate.

Commuters faced difficulty in traveling on some roads, however, clean and pleasant atmosphere gave the provincial capital a heavenly look.

Rain in millimeter was recorded on Jail Road 5.8, Johar Town 3, Airport 10.8, Laxmi Chowk 7, Mall Road 4.5, Mughalpura 2.5, Tajpura 3, Nishter Town 1.6, Farrukhabad 3, Gulshan e Ravi 1, Samnabad 2, Jail Road 3.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, the wet spell was being occurred under the influence of a westerly wave affecting most parts of the country, and it would likely to continue in next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Jail Road Gulshan From Airport

Recent Stories

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

48 minutes ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

2 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

3 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

3 hours ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.