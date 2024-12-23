Open Menu

Light Rain In Lahore Affects LESCO Transmission System

LESCO's transmission system was affected by a light rain in Lahore on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) LESCO's transmission system was affected by a light rain in Lahore on Monday.

LESCO sources told APP that more than 170 feeders tripped due to the rain and power was cut off in several areas due to feeder trips and other technical faults. Meanwhile, citizens have complained about their trouble due to power outages.

LESCO has been in the maintenance season for the past two months, despite the maintenance, the first light rain of winter exposed the shortcomings of the transmission system and feeder tripping started as soon as it rained, they said.

When contacted, LESCO authorities informed APP that as soon as the rain started, a high alert was issued to the field staff, while the staff was busy restoring the feeders. The system would be restored normally in a short span of time, the administration said.

