Light rain In Sargodha:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Light rain in most parts of the city on Sunday morning provided relief to people.

According to the Meteorological Department, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35 and 26 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Humidity was recorded 56 per cent at 4pm.