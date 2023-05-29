Light rain in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A light rain and winds on Monday brought about a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha city.

People were experiencing warm weather for the last two days, with temperatures rising to maximum 37 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Office predicted more rains in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31 degrees centigrade and 21 degrees centigrade, respectively.