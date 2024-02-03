Light Rain Lashes Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:31 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Light rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas, which turned the weather more cold and chilled.
The rain lashed at midnight, which turned the weather colder. It also removed fog, which had been present in the region for several days.
On Saturday, the weather was cloudy.
The local people took the light rain as a blessing from God, saying it would help in controlling cold weather-related diseases, especially respiratory-related diseases.
Meanwhile, the local Met Office forecast that the region might receive more light rain during the next 24 hours.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Weather to remain cold in most districts in KP15 seconds ago
-
Mepco official suspended for facilitation electricity theft10 minutes ago
-
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case14 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city21 minutes ago
-
JKNF acknowledges Pakistan's strong support for IIOJK50 minutes ago
-
Delhi High Court orders medical treatment for jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik10 hours ago
-
Program held in honor of Syed Jamal Shah at SLA10 hours ago
-
Low intensity explosion occurred near PEC office: SSP11 hours ago
-
PPP to withdraw subsidies from aristocracy after coming to power: Hina12 hours ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to complete Rwp Ring Road within shortest possible timeframe: CM Punjab12 hours ago
-
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity theft12 hours ago