Light rain lashes city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Light rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas on Wednesday afternoon, turning weather a bit cold.

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 23 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.