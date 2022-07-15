Light rain lashes city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur and adjoining areas received light rain which turned weather pleasant. The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast that Bahawalpur region might receive more rains till Monday. It alerted the departments concerned to take necessary measures to deal with any situation caused by heavy rainwater.

The highest maximum temperature 33 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.