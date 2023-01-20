UrduPoint.com

Light Rain Lashes City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Light rain lashes city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Light rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas on Friday morning that turned weather more cold.

Reports reaching here suggested that light rain lashed entire Bahawalpur region, making weather very colder. The rainwater accumulated on roads and in streets in downtown areas.

However, no loss of life or property was reported.

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of more rain during the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 18 centigrades and the lowest 06 centirgrades were reported during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

16 minutes ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

40 minutes ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

41 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

1 hour ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.