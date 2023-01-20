Light rain lashes city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Light rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas on Friday morning that turned weather more cold.

Reports reaching here suggested that light rain lashed entire Bahawalpur region, making weather very colder. The rainwater accumulated on roads and in streets in downtown areas.

However, no loss of life or property was reported.

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of more rain during the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 18 centigrades and the lowest 06 centirgrades were reported during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.