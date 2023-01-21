Light rain lashes federal capital;turns weather cold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Light rain lashed the Federal capital, like other parts of the country, on Friday night as a result of westerly wave affecting the upper parts of the country as per the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The rain started as drizzle around 7:00 pm and turned into light intensity rain turning the weather cold due the falling temperatures.

Earlier in its advisory, the PMD has forecast rain-wind with snowfall over the hills in upper parts of the country from January 20-25 with occasional gaps.

The PMD has warned of heavy snowfall which may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period. Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may also occur during the forecast period.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops particularly in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Temperatures are likely to fall significantly after the spell.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the According to the daily forecast, the westerly wave is likely to continue over upper parts during the next few days.

On Saturday, rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Punjab and north Balochistan. Cold weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain/snowfall over the mountains occurred at Balochistan, south/central Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Sindh.

Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Kalat 14mm, Khuzdar 05, Bar Khan 03, Samungli, Ormara 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (city 05, Airport 03), Ghari Dupatta 05, Rawalakot 02, Punjab: Kanpur 06, Sialkot (city 05, A/P 02), Narowal 03, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan Airport 02, Murree, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal 01, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 10, Dir (Upper 06, Lower 02), Balakot 03, Saidu Sharif 02, Kalam, 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 03, Skardu 01, Sindh: Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur and Rohri 01mm.

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 02 inches, Astore, Ziarat 01, Quetta (Sheikh Manda 0.6, Samungli Trace), Murree, Kalam 0.5, Skardu , Kalat 0.4, Dir and Babusar Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10 C, Gupis -09, Astore -08, Kalam -07, Skardu, Malam Jabba, Ziarat -06, Hunza, Bagrote -05, Kalat and Parachinar -04 C.