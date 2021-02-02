UrduPoint.com
Light Rain Likely At Certain Areas Of KP: Met

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Light rain likely at certain areas of KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast light rain at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

In a weather report, it said that the chance of light rain and light snowfall is expected over the hills at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, DIKhan, Tank, South Waziristan, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Malakand, Bajaur, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Dir (Upper & Lower), Abbottabad, Hari Pur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar districts.

Lowest temperature -05°C was recorded in Kalam on Tuesday.

