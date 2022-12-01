Light rain likely in GB, Kashmir, upper KP: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :A westerly wave affecting upper parts of the country will produce light rain in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

"Light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", the Met office stated.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

The partly cloudy or cloudy weather is likely in most parts of the country during the period.

Foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions occurred in a few plain areas of Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -07C, Skardu -06, Gupis -04, Kalat and Ziarat -03C.