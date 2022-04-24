Light rain likely in isolated places:PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of dust raising winds with light rain-thunderstorm for isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Monday.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Parachinar 08 mm and upper Dir 02 mm.

The maximum highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Jacobabad, Mohenjodharo 45 C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Chhor, Rohri, Padidan, Larkana and Dadu 44 C.