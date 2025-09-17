Light rain likely in Karachi during night and morning hours: PMD

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast light rain in Karachi during the night and morning hours, with hot and humid weather likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh.

According to private news channel, PMD issued early warning centre predicted that Karachi’s weather would remain cloudy and humid for the next three days, with chances of light rain, drizzle, or showers during night and morning hours.

The PMD further said that sea breezes were expected to remain intact, while most parts of the province would continue to experience hot and humid conditions.

The Early Warning Centre also reported high flood levels at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, while Kotri barrage was witnessing a medium-level flood.

