UrduPoint.com

Light Rain Likely In KP, Kashmir, GB: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Light rain likely in KP, Kashmir, GB: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, light rain (with light snow over hills) is expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/ drizzle is expected during the evening or night.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while light rain with light snow over hills is expected in Kohistan, Chitral, Dir and Swat.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

Very cold weather with light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding during the evening/ night.

Fog is likely to occur at a few places in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

In Balochistan, very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

In Sindh, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, light rain and light snow are expected in a few places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snow over hills occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Murree.

Cold weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 22 mm, Dir (Lower 11 and Upper 03), Pattan, Parachinar 15, Kakul, Mir Khani, Buner 12, Saidu Sharif 08, Balakot 07, Kalam 04, Peshawar (Airport), Drosh 01, Kashmir : Muzaffarabad (Airport 24 and City 18), Garhi Dupatta 19, Rawalakot 06, Kotli 04, Punjab: Murree 05 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas, Gupis 02mm.

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 10 inches, Parachinar 3.5, Rawalakot 03, Murree 2.5,Kalam 1.5, Gupis, Dir (Upper) 01mm, Astore Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period was Leh -13 C, Ziarat -11, Kalat, Gupis -08, Astore, Kalam -07, Hunza -06, Malam Jabba, Skardu -05, Bagrote, Murree, Quetta, Zhob -04, Dalbandin and Parachinar -03C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Swat Murree Parachinar Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Saidu Chitral Dir Kohistan Kalat Skardu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Ziarat Buner Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

3 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

5 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.