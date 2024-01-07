Open Menu

Light Rain Likely In Punjab, Potohar Region, Kashmir: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Light rain/drizzle is expected in Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Rain-thunderstorms with snow over mountains are likely in northern Balochistan and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Dense fog will continue to engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh during this week.

The PMD has urged the citizens to remain cautious during the foggy conditions as per the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over western parts of the country, and cold and cloudy weather is expected in most of the upper and western parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, and Islamabad.

However, 10mm of rain was recorded in Parachinar and Gwadar 03mm. The lowest minimum temperatures were Leh -12 C, Skardu -10, Kalam, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Astore 04, Rawalakot, Chitral and Srinagar -03C.

