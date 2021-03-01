UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light Rain Likely In Upper KP, GB In Next 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Light rain likely in upper KP, GB in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Light rain is likely in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit- Baltistan while dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Monday were Leh -09 °C, Astore -05 °C, Kalat,Gupis -03 °C, Dir, Skardu and Bagrote -01 °C.

Related Topics

Weather Dir Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in membersâ€™ exports to ..

22 minutes ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

37 minutes ago

7,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

37 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.