Light rain likely in upper KP, GB in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Light rain is likely in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit- Baltistan while dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Monday were Leh -09 °C, Astore -05 °C, Kalat,Gupis -03 °C, Dir, Skardu and Bagrote -01 °C.