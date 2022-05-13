Light rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, Kashmir; heat wave to persist in plain areas

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of light rain with dust raising winds at isolated places of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Kashmir on Saturday

While a heatwave will persist in the plain areas of the country during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect northwestern parts of the country on Saturday evening.

"Light rain-thunderstorm with gusty/dust raising winds is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ,Potohar region and Kashmir", the Met office said.

"Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heat wave conditions.

However, gusty/dust raising winds are likely in central and southern plain districts of the country", it further added.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Chakwal mm, Narowal 02 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Upper Dir 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Jacobabad 50C, Sibbi, Dadu, Mohenjodharo, Larkana, Khairpur 49C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, Sukkur, Rohri, Padidan and Dera Ghazi Khan 48C.

