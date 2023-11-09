Light rain likely to persist in Bwp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The local Met Office Thursday predicted a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 29 degrees centigrade 19 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.