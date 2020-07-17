UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light Rain Makes The Weather Pleasant

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Light rain makes the weather pleasant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The light rain showering in Friday brought down the temperature and gave relief to the people of twin cities from the hot and humid weather throughout the day.

The children came out and played in the rain while the elders thanked Allah Almighty for providing relief from increasing temperature.

Earlier, the doctors advised the people to avoid scorching heat and take plenty of water to beat the heat.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast Rain/wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat, Kurram, Karak, Bannu and D.

I.Khan from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday. Rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Water Swat Mansehra Kohat Mardan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Charsadda Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Swabi Attock Buner Sunday From

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

2 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.