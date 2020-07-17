Light rain makes the weather pleasant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The light rain showering in Friday brought down the temperature and gave relief to the people of twin cities from the hot and humid weather throughout the day.

The children came out and played in the rain while the elders thanked Allah Almighty for providing relief from increasing temperature.

Earlier, the doctors advised the people to avoid scorching heat and take plenty of water to beat the heat.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast Rain/wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat, Kurram, Karak, Bannu and D.

I.Khan from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday. Rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.