Open Menu

Light Rain Shower Brings Relief By Decreasing Temperature

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

A light rain shower in most parts of Hazara division on Wednesday brought much-needed relief as it significantly decreased the temperature in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A light rain shower in most parts of Hazara division on Wednesday brought much-needed relief as it significantly decreased the temperature in the region.

Residents welcomed the cooler weather, which provided a respite from the recent heat.

The expected shower not only brought down the temperature but also refreshed the environment, with many people taking advantage of the pleasant weather to spend time outdoors. This brief period of rain is expected to improve local conditions temporarily, making it more comfortable for daily activities.

The meteorological department has forecasted a four days of light shower spell in most parts of the region. Residents and tourists were advised to stay updated with the weather forecasts for any further changes as besides rainfall, thunder and hailstorm is also expected.

Related Topics

Weather From

Recent Stories

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

9 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

9 minutes ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

8 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

33 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

11 minutes ago
 Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

11 minutes ago
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

11 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

11 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

20 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

24 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan