Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A light rain shower in most parts of Hazara division on Wednesday brought much-needed relief as it significantly decreased the temperature in the region.

Residents welcomed the cooler weather, which provided a respite from the recent heat.

The expected shower not only brought down the temperature but also refreshed the environment, with many people taking advantage of the pleasant weather to spend time outdoors. This brief period of rain is expected to improve local conditions temporarily, making it more comfortable for daily activities.

The meteorological department has forecasted a four days of light shower spell in most parts of the region. Residents and tourists were advised to stay updated with the weather forecasts for any further changes as besides rainfall, thunder and hailstorm is also expected.