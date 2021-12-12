Light rain, snowfall likely in upper KP, GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A westerly wave approaching the upper parts of the country would bring light rain with snowfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and it's adjoining areas on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while cloudy in upper parts of the country.

However, light rain with snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.

Smog/ shallow fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night/morning.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -12 C, Skardu -10, Astore -07, Hunza, Gupis -06, Kalam, Gilgit -05, Kalat, Quetta -04, Dir, Bagrote and Rawalakot -03 C