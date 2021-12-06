UrduPoint.com

Light Rain, Snowfall Likely To Continue In Upper Reaches Of AJK: Met Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Light rain, snowfall likely to continue in upper reaches of AJK: Met office

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 05 (APP):The Meteorological Department Sunday forecast light rain and snowfall for the next 12 to 18 hours in various upper reaches of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The weather is most likely to improve from Monday onwards, while light rain in the plains and light snowfall in the upper reaches will continue till Monday, it added.

In last 24 hours, rain lashed plains while upper reaches of AJK received light snowfall. Most of the places other than higher reaches recorded sub-zero temperature during the night hours.

