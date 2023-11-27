Open Menu

Light Rain, Snowfall Turn Weather Chilly In Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Following light rain and snowfall in the hilly areas of Hazara division on Monday, the entire region is in the grip of a cold wave, with significantly lower temperatures reported. Abbottabad experienced a critical drop in mercury, reaching one degree Celsius.

The upper parts of the Hazara division are currently facing a cold wave, with temperatures decreasing to -2 degrees. The Naran to Babusar Top- Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road has been closed to all vehicular traffic due to snowfall.

In Kaghan and adjoining areas, electricity is not available due to the snowfall, and efforts to restore the electricity transmission line have been hindered by the severe weather conditions.

The extreme weather has heightened the difficulties for the residents, and in Abbottabad and Mansehra cities, gas pressure has also decreased.

According to the meteorological department, another westerly weather system is expected to enter Hazara Division from Tuesday night, persisting till Thursday. The region is forecast to receive more snowfall and rains during this period.

