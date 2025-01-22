Open Menu

Light Rain Turns Weather Cold

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Light rain turns weather cold

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Light rain with winds on Wednesday afternoon turned the weather cold.

According to Meteorological Department, more light rain is expected in the city in next 24 hours while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 21 degrees centigrade and 7 degrees centigrade, respectively.

