Light Rain Turns Weather Cold
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Light rain with winds on Wednesday afternoon turned the weather cold.
According to Meteorological Department, more light rain is expected in the city in next 24 hours while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 21 degrees centigrade and 7 degrees centigrade, respectively.
Recent Stories
UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..
DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP assembly body criticizes apathy of bureaucracy in attending its meeting10 seconds ago
-
Three injured as vehicle overturns12 seconds ago
-
Light rain turns weather cold14 seconds ago
-
Traders’ role vital for economic stability: commissioner16 seconds ago
-
Secretary orders all districts to take strict action against illegal occupants19 seconds ago
-
Poverty alleviation is top priority, says ACS South Punjab22 seconds ago
-
Training of Civil Judges, Qazis on expedited hearings of inheritance cases begins24 seconds ago
-
Pakistani minor siblings raise voice for left-alone orphans of Gaza36 seconds ago
-
'Qissa Kahani' brings history & fun to life for kids10 minutes ago
-
District administration removes encroachments on Arbab road10 minutes ago
-
Matiari: First "Agro Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025" preparations finalized10 minutes ago
-
Legislation for enforced disappearance on cards; AGP informs SC10 minutes ago