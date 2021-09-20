Light rain turns weather pleasant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A light rain in most parts of the city on Monday provided relief to people.

According to the Met office, partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36 degrees centigrade and 26 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Humidity was recorded 43 per cent at 5pm.