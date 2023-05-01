Light rain turns weather pleasant

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Light rain and winds on Monday brought about a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha city.

The residents were facing warm weather for the last three days with temperature rising to maximum 37 C Celsius.

The Meteorological Office has predicted more rains in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31 degrees centigrade and 19 degrees centigrade, respectively.