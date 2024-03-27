Open Menu

Light Rain Turns Weather Pleasant:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Light rain turns weather pleasant:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Light rain and winds on Wednesday afternoon brought a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha city.

The Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the city in the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28 degrees centigrade and 21 degrees centigrade, respectively.

