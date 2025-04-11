Light rain turns weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Rain varying from light to drizzle in the provincial capital brought a pleasant change to the weather on Friday with the Met office forecasting no more shower in coming days while temperature was expected to rise.

The first spell of rain started at 05:26 a.m and ended by 06:30 a.m followed by a second spell from 07:33 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. with varying intensities of light to drizzle throughout the city.

The maximum rainfall was recorded at the Airport with 06 mm,while other areas of the city also experienced light rain,including Jail Road with 4.2 mm,Gulberg with 2.5 mm,Laxhmi Chowk with 4.

5 mm,Upper Mall with 4 mm, Mughalpura with 1 mm, Tajpura with 2 mm,Chowk Nakhuda with 2 mm,Pani Wala Talab with 2.5 mm,Farrukhabad with 2 mm,Gulshan-e-Ravi with 5 mm,Iqbal Town with 1 mm,Samanabad with 4 mm,JoharTown with 3.5 mm and Qartaba Chowk with 2.5 mm.

City district government personnel were actively involved in drainage operations during and after the rain.

Officials also visited low-lying areas to monitor and manage the situation.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather over most parts of the country including the city during next 48 hours.