Open Menu

Light Rain Turns Weather Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Light rain turns weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Rain varying from light to drizzle in the provincial capital brought a pleasant change to the weather on Friday with the Met office forecasting no more shower in coming days while temperature was expected to rise.

The first spell of rain started at 05:26 a.m and ended by 06:30 a.m followed by a second spell from 07:33 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. with varying intensities of light to drizzle throughout the city.

The maximum rainfall was recorded at the Airport with 06 mm,while other areas of the city also experienced light rain,including Jail Road with 4.2 mm,Gulberg with 2.5 mm,Laxhmi Chowk with 4.

5 mm,Upper Mall with 4 mm, Mughalpura with 1 mm, Tajpura with 2 mm,Chowk Nakhuda with 2 mm,Pani Wala Talab with 2.5 mm,Farrukhabad with 2 mm,Gulshan-e-Ravi with 5 mm,Iqbal Town with 1 mm,Samanabad with 4 mm,JoharTown with 3.5 mm and Qartaba Chowk with 2.5 mm.

City district government personnel were actively involved in drainage operations during and after the rain.

Officials also visited low-lying areas to monitor and manage the situation.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather over most parts of the country including the city during next 48 hours.

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan