Light rain turns weather pleasant

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The metropolis on Wednesday received light rain in different areas which turned the weather pleasant and Karachiites have taken a sigh of relief.

Different areas of the metropolis received light rain on the third consecutive day after the beginning of the current monsoon season.

The rain was received in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Manghopir, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Saddar, Malir and other areas.

Sindh Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh and officials of the civic services providing agencies visited different areas and reviewed the dewatering process.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34C to 36C and 28C to 30C, respectively, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Rain or thunderstorm are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Banazirabad Divisions. Hot or very hot and dry weather likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours.