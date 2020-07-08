UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light Rain Turns Weather Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:29 PM

Light rain turns weather pleasant

The metropolis on Wednesday received light rain in different areas which turned the weather pleasant and Karachiites have taken a sigh of relief

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The metropolis on Wednesday received light rain in different areas which turned the weather pleasant and Karachiites have taken a sigh of relief.

Different areas of the metropolis received light rain on the third consecutive day after the beginning of the current monsoon season.

The rain was received in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Manghopir, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Saddar, Malir and other areas.

Sindh Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh and officials of the civic services providing agencies visited different areas and reviewed the dewatering process.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34C to 36C and 28C to 30C, respectively, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Rain or thunderstorm are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Banazirabad Divisions. Hot or very hot and dry weather likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Nasir Malir Saddar North Nazimabad Government

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

16 minutes ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

31 minutes ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

31 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.