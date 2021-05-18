Light rain turns weather pleasant in Metropolis

Light showers coupled with gusty winds turned weather pleasant Tuesday afternoon in the Metropolis offering respite to Karachiites after a very hot day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :

Very hot weather conditions may persist under the influence of tropical cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday which are expected to start subsiding at afternoon, said Director Pakistan Meteorological department, Sardar Sarfraz while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

Normally a cyclone loses its intensity after touching the land but intensity of the cyclonic storm Tauktae did not decrease as it landed over Gujrat, he said adding that however the storm didn't pose a serious threat to Pakistan's coastal areas.

The south-eastern districts of Pakistan- Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas- might likely experience cyclone's minimal peripheral effects including thunderstorm-rains and gusty winds. Sardar informed.

Blockade of sea breeze by the weather system caused severe hot weather in the metropolis on Tuesday as mercury touched 41.

5 C mark in day time, he said. The minimum temperature was recorded 33 C while relative humidity was recorded 45 percent.

Light showers and gusty winds at afternoon turned the weather pleasant, the director met told and informed that Masroor base received 7 mm- the highest amount of rainfall in the provincial capital, 5.8 mm rain was recorded in Surjani town while Saddar and Nazimabad areas received 1 mm rain each.

Presence of severe cyclone in the east may continue to affect the weather conditions in Karachi and the city may experience very hot weather in the day and mercury might rise to 38 to 39 degree Celsius, he said and added that severe heat conditions would likely subside as intensity of the cyclone caved in.

The met office has forecast Dust-thunderstorm rain with gusty winds on Wednesday in Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Islamkot, Mithi, Chacharo, Tharparker, Nagarparker and Sujawal while hot and dry weather was expected in other parts of the province.