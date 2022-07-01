Light rain turns weather pleasant in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Light rain and winds on Friday brought a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha city.

The residents of the city were facing warm weather for the last three-day with temperature rising to maximum 42°C Celsius.

The Meteorological Office has predicted more rain in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34 degrees centigrade and 28 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Humidity was recorded 62 per cent at 5pm.