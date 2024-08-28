Light rain turns weather pleasant, more likely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The provincial capital on Wednesday received light rain, and weather was turned pleasant, dropping temperature to 24 degree Celsius, and the Meteorological Department predicted more showers till August 31.

The rain started at 12:55pm and continued for more than an hour due to which commuters faced difficulties.

Jail Road received 8 millimeter, Nishter Town 7mm, Chowk Nakhuda 13mm, Pani Wala Talab 13mm, Laxmi Chowk 11mm, Gulberg 15mm, Airport 12mm, Upper Mall 16mm, and Mughlapura 7mm.

The city district government machinery remained active during and after rain to monitor drainage activities.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) are expected in Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Rahimyar Khan till August 31 with occasional gaps.