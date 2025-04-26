Light rain, wind predicted for upper parts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The meteorological department on Saturday predicted partly cloudy weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with light rain and wind at isolated places in upper parts of the province.

The weather conditions are attributed to continental air prevailing in most parts of the country.

The day temperature would likely to remain 4 to 6 degree Celsius above normal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during next five days.