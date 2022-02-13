UrduPoint.com

Light Rain With Snow Expected At Isolated Places Of Upper KP, GB

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Light rain with snow expected at isolated places of upper KP, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

The cloudy weather conditions will prevail in upper parts of the country.

The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -14 C,Astore -09, Kalam -08, Skardu, Gupis, Hunza -07, Shupiyan -04, Malamjabba, Bagrote, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramulla -03, Kalat, Dir, Rawalakot, Quetta -02, Chitral and Kakul -01 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu Rawalakot

