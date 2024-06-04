Open Menu

Light Rainfall Anticipated Across Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in various cities in Sindh starting tomorrow.

A low-intensity western rain system is expected to make its way into the country either this evening or tonight, potentially bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave in Sindh, according to a private news channel.

On June 6, Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, and Kashmore are expected to experience light rainfall.

Moreover, on June 7, there is a possibility of rain accompanied by thunder in various parts of Sindh.

In Karachi, the weather is anticipated to be partly cloudy and humid for the next three days due to this weather system.

During this period, temperatures in Karachi are forecast to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

