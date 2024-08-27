Light rains turned weather pleasant

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Light rains on Tuesday noon brought a pleasant change in the weather at the district of Sukkur.

As the people been facing a warm from last 10 days with the temperature rising to a maximum 40 degrees Celsius, the light showers decrease temperature.

However, the local Meteorological Office has forecast more rains across the Sukkur division.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 34 degrees centigrade.