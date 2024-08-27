Open Menu

Light Rains Turned Weather Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Light rains turned weather pleasant

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Light rains on Tuesday noon brought a pleasant change in the weather at the district of Sukkur.

As the people been facing a warm from last 10 days with the temperature rising to a maximum 40 degrees Celsius, the light showers decrease temperature.

However, the local Meteorological Office has forecast more rains across the Sukkur division.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 34 degrees centigrade.

Related Topics

Weather Sukkur From Rains

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan